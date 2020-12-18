Christmas shutdown 2020 by Development Policy Centre December 18, 2020 (Arisa Chattasa/Unsplash) Written by Development Policy Centre The team at Devpolicy Blog is taking a short break over the holiday period. We’ll be back on 11 January 2021. Wishing our readers a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! We look forward to seeing you in 2021. Download PDFRelated posts:When will we stop cutting aid?A major labour shortage at harvest time is loomingNew Zealand’s seasonal labour shortage, and how to solve itLabor for Aid: how much will it cost?How low will it go? Assessing the 2018 Australian aid budget FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInWhatsApp
