COVID-19 international development forum

All of us in the international development space – in Australia, the region and worldwide – have had our work disrupted. What do we do now? We need to debate the big picture issues (here and here) but we also need to trial and share practical solutions.
We propose to use the Devpolicy Blog to provide a forum for discussion and solutions. Add your contribution to the comments section below. Focus on the big- picture reforms needed, or the practical responses required. Add your comment, critique or suggestion below. Debate, applaud, respond, add.
Are you refashioning your project? Starting again? Or just giving up? What are you doing to support the aid project you are funding now that you can no longer visit it? How are you supervising your staff? Which digital tools are best? Or have you just let go? How is that working? And what is like to be working in country, perhaps with more autonomy than ever?
Are you having to downsize in Australia? And/or hire more in country? How are you dealing with funding uncertainty? Is it time for a major rationalisation and shake-up? Will things never be the same again? Is this the end of an era? What changes will and should endure? Or will this all be forgotten in six months?
Start by adding a comment below. Who knows you might even end up writing a blog. All voices welcomed, wherever you are based. It’s for NGOs and contractors and academics as well as for government and multilateral employees.
Comments will be (as always) moderated by the Devpolicy Blog editors, but all views are welcome.
Never in our lifetime have we been more isolated yet so significantly connected both by common purpose and by virtual tools. This modest initiative might present an opportunity to connect ideas to shape some positive solutions.
Thanks to Mel Dunn, VP of DT Global, for the suggestion and initial work on this forum.
Have a look at the comments below. You can also check out our COVID-19 blogs and podcasts. We’’ll update this list as we go:
Thanks for this, a really interesting idea. One thing that I have been thinking about is what havoc this will wreak if it gets to vulnerable groups in refugee camps/informal settlements and other marginalised spaces. As developed countries are struggling to contain the disease, what hope do those in already fragile settings have? What strategies are being used to prepare, or respond? I noted COVID19 cases in Turkey for example are increasing rapidly, with a high population of refugees vulnerability would also be high.
Another thing that I’ve been considering is rights violations in the policing of lockdowns/isolations, particularly in countries with poor records of human rights, and where those living in poverty or in marginalised populations are already facing rights violations. As well as the huge impact on the informal sector and the wider economy.
There’s also the risks of increased domestic violence in countries where this is already a significant issue (including developed countries like Australia).
Would be really interested to hear how people are working on these issues, or what approaches could be taken. I think the human toll of this will unfortunately extend well beyond those who die or are incapacitated by the illness itself.
VIRTUAL DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION AUDITS INDONESIA
The Improving Project Delivery (IPD) activity is a DFAT funded initiative managed by DT Global under the Indonesia Australia Partnership for Infrastructure (Kemitraan Indonesia Australia untuk Infrastruktur – KIAT) between the Governments of Australia and Indonesia. Design and construction audits are a key part of the project.
With our team leader now in Australia, under direction from him the IPD team contacted our local counterparts to discuss their willingness to trial holding design audit meetings virtually. A pending design audit closing meeting was due to be held with officials in the North Sumatra province. Various approaches were considered, and it was agreed to proceed with Skype.
The design audit closing meeting was held on Friday, 20 March 2020. It was attended by the IPD Design Audit team (based in Jakarta and working from home), along with the government staff and national project staff based in Medan and KIAT representatives based in Jakarta. Full video conferencing was available between all participants, as well as document sharing. The connections were stable throughout: freezing and dropping out were not problems. The design audit was successfully completed by the end of the day.
An interesting innovation that came out of the meeting was an agreed pause for all Indonesian participants to take a break from the meeting to attend to prayer at the appropriate time at the various locations.
Our initial piloting has now expanded to convene a session for Japayura last Friday, 27 March 2020, with each session involving up to 20 participants.
Indonesia has 22 Balai (main Directorate General of Highways offices located away from Jakarta) serving all 34 provinces. Current indications are we will be able to serve each Balai that is included in the list of agreed projects.
Shared by Vince Crosdale, Team Leader / Senior Highway and Bridge Specialist, on behalf of the IPD Team