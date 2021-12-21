The blog is on holiday until 10 January 2022

by Karen Downing
December 22, 2021
Written by Karen Downing

The team at Devpolicy Blog is taking a short break over the holiday period.

We hope you, too, are able to enjoy some rest and relaxation!

We’ll be back on 10 January 2022.

image_pdfDownload PDF
Related posts:

Karen Downing

Karen Downing is Research Communications Coordinator at the Development Policy Centre.

View all posts

Leave a Comment