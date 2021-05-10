How to respond to Fiji’s COVID-19 health crisis

On 18 April 2021, Fiji marked 365 days since the last case of COVID-19 ‘outside of border quarantine transmission’. Just when the pandemic seemed to have come under control, a new positive case of a security personnel working in a border quarantine facility detected on 17 April 2021 has now led to a series of transmissions beyond the quarantine facility.

Mandatory quarantine for all returning travellers came into effect from 28 March 2020 and mandatory testing from 23 April 2020. By 17 April 2021, Fiji had recorded 72 positive cases in total, with 65 recoveries and two deaths since the first case was reported on 19 March 2020. Between the introduction of mandatory quarantine last year and 17 April this year, 54 positive cases were recorded as ‘border quarantine’ cases.

With 42 positive cases (9 border quarantine, 29 local transmission and 4 under investigation to determine the source of transmission) as at 6 May 2021, the functioning of the healthcare system and the capacity of the government to respond to this public health emergency are becoming crucial.

Healthcare system

So far, the health authorities have done well in terms of managing the risks of community transmission through the implementation of health restrictions (such as social distancing, face masks and lockdowns), testing, contact tracing and mandatory isolation of positive cases. The fragile nature of the healthcare system meant that the health authorities had to take early measures to prevent large-scale community transmission, which would be challenging to handle at the level of medical services required to treat COVID-19 patients.

Nonetheless, with the recent surge in cases outside of border quarantine, the spotlight has shifted to the capacity of the healthcare system to respond effectively. The healthcare system in Fiji, similar to many other countries, was not designed to cope with this type of health shock. At the moment, Lautoka Hospital, Fiji’s major hospital in the Western division and the country’s second largest, is in lockdown after a doctor who treated a man who died of the virus tested positive for COVID-19. A health centre located in Suva subdivision was also temporarily closed after a positive case was detected in a health worker.

Fiji’s healthcare system with a health expenditure to GDP ratio of 2.8% (2019-2020) and a health expenditure to total government expenditure ratio of 9.1% (2019-2020), stands at a cliff edge. Moreover, with a reduced budgetary allocation in the 2019-2020 fiscal year compared to 2018-2019, clinical services have been affected with shortfalls in technology and equipment devoid of regular maintenance and upgrade. If the continued focus of COVID-19 containment intensifies and the pandemic’s worst-case scenario unfolds, remaining services will be severely impacted.

Dealing with the crisis

In dealing with the crisis and moving forward, continuation of suppression strategies is crucial. But additional measures will be needed:

Integrate emergency response: a catastrophic freefall can be prevented if a multipronged bipartisan ‘all of society’ approach is substituted for the ‘command and order’ governance structure and the health system’s daily ‘knee-jerk’ responses. In addition, public awareness of COVID-19 restrictions must spread to the grassroots population through improvements in communication channels.

Fiji needs to be prepared, and it needs to act quickly. Time is of the essence.

The latest information on the COVID-19 situation in Fiji is available here.