Office of Development Effectiveness: praised, then abolished

The creation of the Office of Development Effectiveness was announced in Foreign Minister Alexander Downer’s 2006 Aid White Paper. It symbolised the hope and mood of the time: more aid, better aid. Its job was, and remained, to lead on evaluation within the Australian aid program – to assess the effectiveness of Australian-funded aid projects and to make recommendations for their improvement.

The 2011 Aid Effectiveness Review analysed ODE’s performance and recommended it continue under the auspices of an Independent Evaluation Committee. This, it would argue, would give ODE a more balanced governance framework, with internal management as before, but now with external quality oversight as well. That recommendation was accepted, and IEC was established in 2012, with Jim Adams, former World Bank Vice President, at its head.

Many thought ODE would not survive the takeover of AusAID by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. But it did. Indeed, it seemed to thrive. The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Frances Adamson embraced it, saying as recently as last year: “The Office of Development Effectiveness within DFAT produces robust evaluations which contribute not only to the effectiveness of the Australian aid program but to global knowledge on a range of important development issues.”

As Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop was also a fan, saying “ODE’s work plays an intrinsic role in DFAT’s efforts to identify what is working and what is not, and to build on successful aid approaches.”

ODE began to win recognition externally as well. Two of its evaluations won Australasian Evaluation Society Awards. Inspired by DFAT’s IEC, the National Indigenous Australians Agency set up its own Indigenous Evaluation Committee. A good account of the ODE-IEC success story is available in this ODE-IEC presentation to the 2017 Australasian Evaluation Association.