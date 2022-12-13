An overview of Australia’s aid program procurement

A significant amount of Australian aid is delivered by private sector contractors. This blog asks two key questions. What share of contracts go to Australian contractors? And how competitive is the contracting market?
The blog is based on my analysis of procurement data for the Australian aid program from AusTender, from 2004-05 to 2021-22. In 2020-21, the estimated annual procurement value (adjusting for the fact that nearly half of the contracts are multi-year) was $1.37 billion, or about 30% of Australia’s aid budget. This is larger than the official figure of aid flows to commercial suppliers (21% in 2020-21) due to differences in calculation methods, as the latter is calculated by adding up total value of new contracts awarded in the year and extensions of past contracts.
This gives us some assurance that the data is comprehensive. The analysis that follows is conducted in terms of total contract value rather than imputed annual amount unless otherwise stated. We define an Australian supplier as a supplier registered in Australia.
The share of contracts awarded to Australian suppliers dropped significantly after the Australian government officially untied its aid and allowed international tenders, in April 2006. It reached a low point in 2012-13, when Cowater International from Canada and Research Triangle Institute from the US received 33% of the total value of contracts awarded. However, the share of contracts going to Australian suppliers soon picked up again and has remained above 90%. Companies registered in developing countries have received only about 1.2% of total contracts each year over the past decade.
Compared to other DAC (Development Assistance Committee of the OECD) donors, Australia has a high share of contracts awarded to domestic suppliers. While such a high share is often associated with the formal tying of aid, in Australia this is not the case. In principle, Australian aid is untied: all suppliers are allowed to participate in tendering regardless of where they are registered. So why are Australian-registered companies more likely to win the contracts?
There are three reasons. Most Australian aid is provided to the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia, where Australian companies have a lot of experience. The Australian government has also increasingly preferred to tender large aid contracts (see below), which advantages national suppliers. Finally, many Australian aid contractors are now affiliated with international partners or are themselves multinationals.
In 2014, the Australian government set the target of reducing the number of individual investments by 20% by 2016-17 in an effort to reduce fragmentation, cut administrative costs, and improve the operating efficiency of the aid program. Facility arrangements were increasingly used to group together multiple investments into a facility under a single contractor. As a result of this change and overall aid cuts, the number of new procurement contracts awarded each year since 2014-15 was only a quarter of the pre-announcement level. Meanwhile, contracts became bigger and longer. The average contract value more than quadrupled from 2013-14 to 2017-18, before falling again, perhaps because facilities fell out of favour.
A direct result of the shift to larger contracts and use of facilities has been the increased concentration of the aid contracting market. Concentration of the contracting market has also occurred through mergers and acquisitions. The competitive landscape has changed considerably as the number of contracted suppliers with active contracts dropped from 900 a decade ago to around 250 in 2021-22.
The growing number of large contracts favouring large contractors, and mergers and acquisitions between companies, have made the big players a lot more powerful. From 2011-12 to 2021-22, the market share of the top three suppliers increased by 12%, the top five by 14% and the top ten by 9%. And in 2021-22, the top ten out of a total of 255 suppliers accounted for over 80% of the market.
Although there is churn among the smaller suppliers, over the past decade, four of the top five suppliers have maintained their leading positions in the aid contracting market. These are Abt, Cardno (now DT Global), Coffey (now Tetra Tech) and Palladium. Two of them had portfolio values from all their active contracts in excess of $1 billion in 2021-22, well above the rest of the suppliers, with Abt almost hitting the $2 billion threshold.
Two clear conclusions can be drawn. First, a remarkably high share of Australian aid contracts goes to Australian-registered companies. And second, the Australian aid contracting market is becoming increasingly dominated by a small group of firms.
Disclosure
This research was undertaken with the support of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The views are those of the author only.
6 Comments
kia ora Huiyuen
Thank you for sharing this, very interesting. Would be interesting to know how many of these also sub-contract local consultancies based in the Pacific (I say this having done several sub-contracts for these larger companies) – so yes they may get the contracts, but they also sub-contract some of that work to local companies as well….
Thank you so much Huiyuan Liu for this incredibly valuable piece. Lots of opportunities to dive deeper. As a small consulting firm in Fiji (Talanoa Consulting) with almost of all of our team and subcontractor network being Pacific Island experts, we have experience of both being supported by some of these larger firms through subcontracting models and have felt as though we have been included, tokenistically, to demonstrate that they have partnerships in the Pacific. Part of the power of the larger firms is their ability to ‘be in the Canberra bubble’, to know what is coming and position themselves accordingly. Procurement rules, as contracts have got larger, also favour firms with business development teams who are experts in tenders, something smaller firms in the Pacific don’t have the resources to support. It would be great to delve deeper to find out how much each of these giants subcontract locally to other firms, rather than just growing their own offices and staff in partner countries. Would love to have a future talanoa about this! Thanks so much for pulling this together.
Hi Sharon, this is great and very interesting analysis.
A couple of other things that could contribute to the high % of Australian companies winning – tenders have a requirement for demonstrating the benefit of their proposal to the national interest, as well as an Indigenous Participation Plan. International companies can struggle on these elements compared to Australian companies. The new emphasis on localisation and requirement for localisation statements/plans in tenders also supports companies that have an existing footprint in key Indo-Pacific countries.
Australian companies have also been stronger at capturing some of the expertise that has left AusAID/DFAT, so can put named personnel on their bids that already have a strong/known reputation among those assessing proposals, and significant regional experience. International companies in general don’t have the same level of Pacific expertise. It would be interesting to see if there’s a difference between contracts awarded in the Pacific, and S&SE Asia, for example? On a hunch I feel like there’d be more diversity of suppliers in S&SE Asia, but the contract values smaller on the whole.
But I think the big reasons you’ve identified are more significant, these are just a couple of smaller elements that might contribute.
Also a note for your table on changes/acquisitions, AECOM became DT Global in 2019, then DT Global acquired Cardno in 2022, at the end of the financial year. I’m guessing in the 2021-22 figures you’ve combined Cardno and DT Global? Might be worth clarifying.
And as Darian pointed out, Scope now part of Palladium.
Hi – thanks and important analysis. Note that Scope Global was integrated into Palladium effective from 1 March 2022, so you may need to update the 2021-22 column to combine the two entities, and perhaps clarify in the body of the article? Separately, it may be worth clarifying that the Alinea contract volume reflects the pass-through of a large amount of funding to NGOs under the Australian Humanitarian Partnership? A final comment: it would be interesting to examine the various ownership structures of these for-profit aid contractors to understand where and how financial benefits flow. Most are not publicly listed companies and are private shareholder vehicles.
Those figures absolutely include grant funds we administer. Each is listed as a separate contract on Austender, but we don’t receive any portion of those grants. That possibly skews some of the other figures too, but hard to know without going into each contract. I can certainly say we wouldn’t be on that top 10 list (or close to) once they are excluded.
Really interesting article, and the lack of movement in the top tier firms. It would also be fascinating to see what portion of work funding is sub-contracted to local companies. While this data isn’t readily available, DFAT has more data on value-chain trends from PERFORMS, which will hopefully be visible in the future.
Great job, Sharon. This is an important topic.
An interesting follow-up would be to look at the levels and changes in profitability of these firms over this time, as these are quite large structural changes in the market.