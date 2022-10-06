Call for short articles on aid and development from Pacific scholars

Are you a scholar from a Pacific island country? Do you have research-based insights on aid and development in the Pacific? If the answer is “yes”, now is your chance to publish a paper in a well-regarded academic journal.

The UK-based Development Policy Review is calling for short academic articles on aid and development from scholars from Pacific island countries, for a special issue titled ‘Pacific people’s perspectives on foreign aid and development’. The published articles will be 1,500-3,000 words in length. This is a great opportunity for PhD students and scholars, particularly early career scholars, to share their knowledge with a global academic audience.

Key information from the call for contributions is given below (and note the deadlines at the end). Please also read the full call for contributions, which explains the process, and has an excellent discussion of debates about aid and development in the Pacific. It will be a great way to get your thinking going.

The first requirement is that you submit an abstract describing what your proposed article will cover, by 18 November. The abstract must follow the format described in the call for contributions.

Please share this blog widely, through your networks and social media.

Pacific people’s perspectives on foreign aid and development

Guest editors: Nayahamui Rooney, Terence Wood and Regina Scheyvens

This special issue of Development Policy Review is seeking to publish the voices of Pacific island scholars on aid and development in their region. We welcome short articles, informed by research and personal experience, on how aid, and development more generally, is affecting the lives of people in the countries they are from.

Some of the questions which contributors might like to explore include the following:

What do foreign aid and development mean to Pacific Islanders?

What are the key Pacific island priorities for foreign aid and development?

Who are the key actors and how should they shape negotiations and outcomes of foreign aid and development? How should these processes look at different levels?

What are the current strengths and weaknesses of foreign aid and development in the Pacific islands?

In what ways might foreign aid and development be more mutually beneficial?

The special issue editors invite single or co-authored submissions from scholars from the Pacific islands region, or those of Pacific islands heritage whose scholarship or work engages with foreign aid and/or development in the region. Non-Pacific scholars are welcome to contribute through submissions in collaboration and co-authorship with Pacific scholars. The special issue is open to scholars from the Pacific who are studying or working in the Pacific at present, and to those currently studying or working outside of the region.

Initially, 300 word abstracts are required. The abstracts must follow the format described in the online call for contributions. Abstracts should be emailed to Regina Scheyvens (R.A.Scheyvens@massey.ac.nz) with “DPR special issue” in the subject line, by 18 November.

Key dates

18 November 2022: Deadline for abstracts.

5 December 2022: Authors will be advised if their abstract has been successful, and if they will be invited to submit a full article.

1 March 2023: Deadline for articles for those authors whose abstracts were accepted.

March-June 2023: Peer review and revisions.

June 2023: Publication.