Yesterday ANU Press published our edited volume Papua New Guinea: government, economy and society.

Earlier social science surveys of PNG were published more than a decade ago, so this book fills a big gap. Its seven main chapters – divided into three parts: politics and governance, the economy, and society – are a mix of literature surveys and data analyses that provide accessible and engaging overviews of some of the most important issues facing the country.

The authors are mainly from the Australian National University (ANU) and University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG), and the book as a whole has grown out of the longstanding partnership between the Crawford School of Public Policy at the ANU and the School of Business and Public Policy at UPNG.

Here is a quick overview of the chapters to whet your appetite:

We’d like to thank all of the book’s 21 authors, and the Australian and PNG governments for supporting the ANU-UPNG partnership. Thanks also to ANU Press, and special thanks to Lydia Papandrea for her fine editing.

We hope that Papua New Guinea: government, economy and society will be an asset especially to students in and of PNG, but also to policymakers and researchers looking for overviews of particular topics or a starting point for further research.

That this volume is open access (available to download for free) should greatly add to its utility and use. Go and download your copy now.