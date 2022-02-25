Recruiting: Economics Lecturer

The Development Policy Centre is seeking an economics lecturer to teach and undertake collaborative research and outreach at the University of Papua New Guinea as part of the ANU-UPNG Partnership.

This is an exciting opportunity for an early career researcher, and for someone looking for the experience of teaching and working in another country.

The ANU-UPNG Partnership focuses on strengthening teaching in economics and public policy and the student experience, collaborative research and outreach, and exchanges for faculty and students in economics and public policy. The Partnership provides direct benefit to hundreds of students, some of whom will go on to be future leaders.

To apply for this position please provide the following:

A cover letter addressing the selection criteria.

A current curriculum vitae (CV) which includes the names and contact details of at least two referees (preferably including a current, or your last, supervisor).

Please refer to the Economics Lecturer position description and terms and conditions. Please do not apply if you do not have a PhD in economics.

Female applicants are strongly encouraged to apply.

For enquiries please contact, Beth Orton, Manager, Development Policy Centre via email elizabeth.orton@anu.edu.au.

Applications should be sent to: devpolicy@anu.edu.au.