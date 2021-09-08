Testing our way to COVID-19 recovery

Accurate and large-scale testing coupled with a robust contact tracing system have played a central role in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the early days of the pandemic, it was observed that Asia-Pacific countries that were successful in containing the virus had rapid and robust testing in place. As the battle against the pandemic continues, more than a year on since its outbreak, and with more infectious variants in circulation, testing remains crucial to COVID-19 management. Increasing COVID-19 vaccination uptake has encouraged many countries in the region to start to plan to reopen borders and resume economies. Innovative approaches, such as Thailand’s Phuket Sandbox program, have managed to keep infection rates low among international travellers due to a public health response that prioritised increased testing and contact tracing.

The emergence of highly transmissible strains such as the Alpha variant and subsequently the Delta variant, coupled with recent research out of Oxford indicating that even fully vaccinated individuals can carry a viral load similar to unvaccinated individuals, has led to the realisation that initial ideas of herd immunity are no longer valid. Policy makers are now realising that they will have to manage COVID-19 as an endemic disease with ongoing contact tracing capabilities coupled with flexible and scalable testing facilities to help control local outbreaks.

Having a robust testing strategy in place will be crucial as we move towards a new normal and life with COVID-19 as an endemic disease – an approach that was highlighted in a recent APACMed research report. The report outlines three testing types:

Testing approaches for COVID-19