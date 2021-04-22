Wanted: Blog Editor and Power BI expert

Blog Editor

The Development Policy Centre is looking for an Editor to strengthen its Devpolicy Blog editorial team. It is a casual position for up to 20 hours work per week.

The position would suit someone who can accommodate a flexible working schedule and respond to requests at short notice. There is potential for this position to expand to a full-time, broader research communications role for the right candidate.

The position requires a very high attention to detail; good writing skills; an ability to display sound judgement and manage multiple priorities; and excellent communication skills.

Power BI expert

We also have a position for a Power BI expert in relation to data visualisation projects. This is a casual position. Flexible work arrangements possible.

Please send a CV to Beth Orton (elizabeth.orton@anu.edu.au) if you are interested in one of these casual positions.