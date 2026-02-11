When good law goes bad: Cambodia’s failing juvenile justice system

In 2016, Cambodia enacted its first-ever Juvenile Justice Law (JJL), a landmark piece of legislation designed to protect children in conflict with the law. Hailed as progressive and in line with international child rights standards, the law emphasised diversion, rehabilitation and reintegration over punishment. Policymakers, NGOs and international donors celebrated the reform as a significant step forward. Yet, almost a decade on, the reality on the ground tells a very different story: more children are now being incarcerated in Cambodia than ever before.

The numbers are staggering. In 2014, just 336 children were behind bars. By January 2025, that figure had skyrocketed to 4,087 — a twelvefold increase in just over a decade. Of these, 83% were being held in pre-trial detention, often for months or years, and many for minor, non-violent offences such as petty theft or alleged drug use. Cambodia now has the highest rate of child incarceration in the Asia-Pacific Region — approximately 52 per 100,000 children.

This shocking trend runs directly counter to the core principle of the JJL: that detention should be used only as a last resort. Instead, detention has become the norm, clogging already overcrowded prisons and leaving children vulnerable to abuse, malnutrition and further criminalisation.

The collapse of Cambodia’s juvenile justice system is rooted in one fundamental flaw: children rarely have access to legal representation when they are arrested. Despite the JJL guaranteeing this right, police frequently interrogate children without a lawyer or even a guardian present. Many are coerced into confessions — sometimes in exchange for a soft drink or the promise of release — confessions that later serve as the sole basis for conviction.

Because children lack lawyers, they are seldom granted bail and end up languishing in pre-trial detention. In fact, the presence of a lawyer is often the decisive factor in whether a child is diverted, bailed or incarcerated. Yet nationwide, most children face the justice system completely alone.

International standards are clear: UNICEF’s Child-Friendly Legal Aid Technical Brief stresses that children must have free, quality legal aid from the moment of first contact with the justice system — not just at trial, but during arrest, detention and questioning. Children should be exempt from any means test to access such services, ensuring that poverty is never a barrier to representation. Moreover, legal aid providers must be specifically trained in child rights, child development and child-sensitive communication to ensure children’s voices are heard and their best interests safeguarded.

Until Legal Aid Cambodia or another independent legal aid body is adequately funded and accessible nationwide, most children will continue to be incarcerated at an alarmingly high rate.

I recently completed a UNICEF-commissioned review of the JJL which paints a grim picture of a system undermined by underfunding, lack of training and poor coordination between agencies. Key findings include:

Detention as the default option: Judges often lack Social Inquiry Reports that could inform decisions for diversion or bail. Only 6% of cases in 2024 included such reports.

Overcrowded, adult prisons: The vast majority of detained children are held in adult facilities, often collocated with other adults, exposed to violence, inadequate nutrition and poor hygiene.

Absence of sentencing guidelines: Inconsistent sentencing practices mean two children committing the same minor offence often receive wildly different punishments.

Informal payments: Families frequently reported being asked for bribes by police, prosecutors or court officials in exchange for leniency or release.

Invisible children with disabilities: There is no policy or trained workforce to identify or support children with disabilities in the justice system.

The gap between the law on paper and the practice on the ground could not be wider.

The crisis in Cambodia’s juvenile justice system cannot be separated from the broader human rights landscape. The 2025 US Trafficking in Persons Report listed Cambodia as one of 13 countries globally with evidence of state-sponsored trafficking. This includes complicity by officials in forced labour and sex trafficking, as well as the detention of children in so-called “rehabilitation” centres without due process.

The evidence is clear: Cambodia’s Juvenile Justice Law was a good law that has gone bad in practice. If the government is serious about fulfilling its obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, three steps are essential:

Fund independent legal aid: Without lawyers, children stand no chance of accessing justice. Legal Aid Cambodia — or a new, independent body — must be adequately funded and mandated to provide nationwide coverage, ensuring representation from the moment of arrest. This includes specialised training for lawyers and paralegals, predictable budget allocations and outreach to underserved rural areas, in line with UNICEF’s global standards.

Give priority to diversion and bail: Detention must be restored to its rightful place as a last resort. This requires training judges, prosecutors and police in child development and diversionary measures, and ensuring Social Inquiry Reports are mandatory. Regular reviews of detention must be built into the process, giving children a genuine opportunity to seek bail and alternatives.

Establish oversight and accountability: An independent Children’s Commissioner or Ombudsman must be empowered to monitor detention facilities, investigate abuses and enforce compliance with the law. Oversight should be child-centred, non-discriminatory and ensure children’s voices are heard in shaping the system.

Cambodia’s juvenile justice law was designed to keep children out of prison, yet more children are incarcerated today than at any point in the country’s history. This is not simply a case of poor implementation — it is a profound betrayal of Cambodia’s children. Until legal aid is properly funded, specialised and accessible nationwide, and systemic corruption tackled, the JJL will remain little more than words on paper.