Comments

  1. Thank you Fiame and Devpolicy blog for this beautiful piece about Pacific belonging, highlighting connection to country that indigenous people feel, and the need for development to occur in people’s homes in the Pacific.

    I am a descendant of colonial people with only one generation in the country I consider home, so my connection cannot be as strong as those of indigenous peoples who live where hundreds or thousands of generations of ancestors lived. I feel uncomfortable that Pacific people must travel to someone else’s country to build their country’s economy. I think of the PALM scheme which appears successful economically but betrays people’s connections to their land and sea. This highlights, as this blog does, the need to build a truly local economy rather than depending on work in and for another nation.

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