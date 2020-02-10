Aid to the Pacific is the least value for money

Late last year the Australian government pulled all of its bilateral aid money out of Pakistan. Less well known is the fact that it also pulled a significant amount of aid funding from Indonesia. These funds were appropriated from up and running programs so that the money could be diverted to the Pacific.
For the past 22 years I have worked for the United Nations, European Commission, Asian Development Bank and other organisations in international development all around the world. I have worked in post-conflict and post-disaster reconstruction as an infrastructure advisor to the governments of many developing nations in Africa, Eastern Europe and Asia, but also in Pacific island countries.
While I have witnessed first-hand examples of wastage of aid money in many countries, aid spending in much of the Pacific arguably displays the least value for money. While the governments of many Pacific island nations gladly accept aid funding, there is often little buy-in to assist with the implementation of aid projects. It is difficult in many cases to get government employees, including senior departmental staff, to attend meetings or take any real interest in aid-funded programs even though they are technically the client. It is even more difficult to have them take on board recommendations made by experts. Sustainability measures are in most instances fruitless, as changes made or recommended by international consultants are typically discontinued or simply forgotten once their contract terms are finished.
The Pacific already receives a large amount of aid. Measured as a ratio of official development assistance against gross national income, 7 of the 15 most aid-dependent countries in the world are located in the Pacific. Visitors to most Pacific island nations cannot fail to notice that the majority of the population live in circumstances that do not approach those of the more developed countries. Decades of aid has done little to filter down to the way most Pacific islanders live.
The blame does not rest entirely with aid recipients. Infrastructure projects funded by donors in the Pacific are notoriously devoid of well-thought-out motives, good planning and follow-up maintenance programs and are all too frequently of poor standard. Donors often give scant attention to follow-up surveys, value-for-money considerations, reciprocal and tangible inputs by recipient governments, and to holding recipients accountable. The general attitude by donors and by recipients is to build it, watch it decay, then rebuild it – all with aid money.
Regardless of this poor record, Australia wants to give the Pacific more aid, despite the fact that it is already by far the largest donor to the Pacific. In fact, Australian aid to this region over the past 10 years exceeds the combined aid of the next four largest donors (New Zealand, China, Japan and the United States). The poorly disguised impetus for this is to counter what is seen as the Chinese government’s increasingly insidious influence in the region.
Yet my experience also suggests that throwing more aid money into the Pacific will do little to halt the rise of China’s influence. I have worked closely with the governments of several developing countries including those in receipt of significant aid from China and have observed that the source of aid funds was of little importance to those in government. A good example is the Federated States of Micronesia, a country with no appreciable export economy. It has a lucrative Compact of Free Association with the United States, which ties it closely to that country. Nevertheless, this did not keep the Chinese government from investing in influential and highly visible infrastructure projects and gaining a foothold in that geopolitically strategic part of the Pacific.
While there are always pros and cons in relation to how and where aid money should be spent, the decision to divert committed funds to the Pacific surely warranted far more public debate, lead time and scrutiny than it has been afforded.
Australia’s aid to Pakistan had been largely targeted towards ending violence against women, and education and health programs for women and girls in a country where the lack of resources for female health and education and abuse of women’s rights is endemic. The money withdrawn from Indonesia was being used to fund road infrastructure and a government capacity-building program, proven means to assist economic development and good governance.
I do not argue against the continuation of, nor indeed an increase in Australia’s foreign aid budget. I do strongly believe, however, that aid should go to where it is most effective. Throwing dollars at the Pacific in the hollow hope that it will buy new best friends who will then eschew Chinese influence is a naïve view of the best way to use taxpayers’ money.
A shortened version of this article was published in The Australian.
Many thanks Lynne. You have made a good point bringing up the risks in an overemphasis in innovation in infrastructure rather than the delivery and community engagement. While innovation in infrastructure in the concept and design phase can lead to positive improvements in value for money and practicality, the whole process of delivery and community engagement and considerations of sustainability are vitally important. I have limited work experience in PNG but have lived and worked in the Pacific, Indonesia and African countries, where there is a village structure, for many years. I imagine that the approach we used in these other localities could easily be translated to PNG. One good example of innovative infrastructure that I have worked on was the Child Friendly Schools built by UNICEF following the 2004/5 tsunami and earthquake in Indonesia. These schools had a practical but innovative design concept that suited the climate and conditions and were built relatively cheaply to high engineering design standards. There were strict contractor oversight measure in place to ensure good quality construction and school and village communities were engaged and given comprehensive but realistic maintenance manuals to help ensure sustainability. In such locations (and this particularly includes the Pacific) this is an effective way to achieve buy-in of the community and to prolong the life of the asset.
In my view one of the abiding priorities when delivering infrastructure to emerging economies is capacity building of local government staff and contractors. Too often, the aim is to build some item of infrastructure and consider this as an end product. If capacity of locals is not developed as part of this process then I would consider that the aid funding has not delivered value for money. In every locality I have worked in local contractors have needed to enhance their skills considerably in areas such as quality control, contract management, project management, financial administration, procurement, etc. If they don’t move forward with these skills they will never be able to compete with international contractors and will miss out on ever more lucrative contracts. As a consequence an important economic opportunity is lost, not merely for the contractors but for the local economy. Government employees who oversee infrastructure planning and delivery also need to have these same skills so that they can effectively oversee large projects and programs of work. It is also vital to have international engineers involved in any infrastructure program to ensure that good engineering design is incorporated and that quality requirements are strictly controlled. As an example of the need for high quality engineering throughout the life of an infrastructure project it is a sobering exercise to look at the construction of a school: once that school is built most of the construction faults will not be apparent until it fails in the next earthquake.
Agreed, but this does beg the questions why, what could be better assistance at whatever level of aid and, after some 40 plus years of this so-called “Pacific Paradox”, how could recipients and international agencies learn to do better?
Thanks for your important question Steve. Since my background is in infrastructure I will restrict my comments to that aid sector. In my opinion there is little government/donor willpower to insist on accountability from recipient governments. Time and again I (and colleagues) have not been able to get even basic tasks done by local government staff (such as taking measurements on a construction site) nor to have them turn up for meetings, despite numerous requests. Additionally, donor government and embassy staff in country often have difficulty understanding the work that engineers do. I have seen instances where consultants with no tertiary background in engineering have been hired to oversee infrastructure works, for example. There is also often very little rigorous follow-up of projects and programs by the donor and equally little emphasis on maintenance programs. This results in infrastructure that sits and decays. These factors, and many more, lead to inefficiencies that create a dependence on aid rather than a local enhanced capacity to plan and deliver vital infrastructure unassisted.
See also my previous comments.
Very interesting read and insights, Carolyn. I recently learnt that the DFAT Innovations Fund in PNG was managed by the DFAT Infrastructure team. What is the risk in your view that this leads to an overemphasis on innovation in infrastructure (the physical assets) rather than innovations in delivery and community engagement, from my experience a formidable (larger?) challenge in PNG. Be very interested in your thoughts. Congratulations on a great article. Kind regards – Lynne Shori
Interesting read. I’m curious what sector the increased aid in the Pacific will go to. Australia is withdrawing aid that support women, girls, governance, capacity building etc. in Pakistan & Indonesia to increase its aid in the Pacific. Will the increased aid fund the same priorities it funded in these two countries? Or will it be directed towards infrastructure in the Pacific because that’s where the Chinese are investing?