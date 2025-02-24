Bel isi PNG condemns the brutal attacks on women and girls

Today, on an exceptional basis, we publish a press release from Bel isi PNG, a public-private partnership working to address family, sexual and sorcery-accusation-related violence in PNG.

Bel isi PNG is appalled by the recent number of tragic and brutal sexual assaults and murders of women in Port Moresby as well as the ongoing level of family violence perpetrated against women in Papua New Guinea.

We strongly condemn these acts of crime and call upon Government to lead all sectors of society including private sector, community leaders, law enforcement and individuals to take immediate, decisive action to address the increasingly escalating issue of violence against women and girls.

We urge the implementation of stronger legal protections, prosecution of perpetrators, more accessible support systems for survivors, and the creation of awareness programs that challenge harmful gender norms and attitudes.

This appalling epidemic is inflicting devastating harm on women, families, and communities nationwide and has significant impacts to our ability to develop and enjoy a just and safe Papua New Guinea for all.

The escalating prevalence of family and sexual violence, gender-based violence and sorcery accusation-related violence is at crisis point and we cannot turn away.

Bel isi PNG has worked extensively with our private sector subscribers and partners as well as Government partners to address family and sexual violence using the workforce as an entry point but we need many more to join in taking up this challenge.

We extend our deepest sympathies to the families who have tragically lost their daughters, sisters, and mothers to these senseless crimes.

