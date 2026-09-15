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  1. Greetings Stephen. Thank you for your (typically) thorough article. Although a conversation would be more appropriate, let me make a couple of comments: First, you will be aware that, at least in theory, all PALM Workers come into the Scheme based on a decision made by their families and not simply by the ‘individual’; there is a ‘family choice’ as to whether to send a member into the Scheme; it is a choice made with eyes more open now because of the many years of experience of families sending a member overseas. If families DO accompany the worker, there is also a negative side to this in terms of the impact on the home village and the cultural disturbance for the families.
    Secondly, I agree that the FLOs are not needed. What would probably be more effective for everyone is to capitalise on the ‘Community Connections’ element of the Scheme in such a way that the local communities provide the same experience of ‘belonging’ which is intended also for the workers. Many of the communities into which the families come already have significant community support networks (welfare, church, sporting, shire) which, if harnessed, would successfully embrace the families. [It’s my view, based on my years of involvement in the CC Program, that this (CC) part of the Program really needs serious re-alignment so that it can actually achieve its intended outcomes more effectively. …that’s another story!] …
    Blessings to you, Randall.

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