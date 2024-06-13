Mika Kelekolio

Mika Kelekolio is a senior journalist at the Samoa Observer newspaper.

  • Mika, Your criticism of the Government of Samoa’s delayed response to Australia’s offer of access to its new Pacific Engagement Visa (PEV) falls short on one detail. You state at the end of your commentary that ‘brain drain should not be a big issue if we have an effective training scheme to plug any skill gaps’. Not this is not as simple as it sounds.

    To address potential brain drain, information is needed on the occupations and industry sector of those granted a visa. This is not available at present in the case of the Samoa Quota.

    The Government of Samoa needs to request the Australian Government to collect this highly relevant information from those selected in the ballot when they apply for their visa. Visa applicants (but not those merely registering for the ballot) should be asked to say in two or three words what their current occupation in Samoa is (eg secondary school teacher or registered nurse). They should also be asked to identify from a list what sector of the economy they work in.

    This information request should also be made to the New Zealand Government for its Samoan Quota visa applicants. The quota for this visa is far larger (1,100 persons each year plus a further 550 extra places each year until 2026) than the quota for the PEV is likely to be, which is yet to be announced but is likely to be about 100, based on Samoa’s resident population size.

    In this way, the Government of Samoa can work out where the skill gaps in the labour force will be. But training required often takes time. There can be a delay of several years while the new trainees acquire the skills in demand.

    Although the ballot ensures that everyone who registers has an equal chance of selection, those granted a visa are likely to be different in their socio-economic profile. The PEV requirements for a primary visa applicant to have a formal ongoing job offer in Australia and to have basic English language skills will determine who gains a visa. This means that most, if not all, PEV primary applicants will come from the formal economy because they will need to have the skills in demand in Australia to get an ongoing job. In addition, the high cost of settling a family in Australia will ensure only those applicants with enough savings are likely to migrate.

