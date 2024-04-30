Stephen Howes

Stephen Howes is Director of the Development Policy Centre and Professor of Economics at the Crawford School of Public Policy at The Australian National University.

4 Comments

  • The allocation of Papua New Guineans will most probably be dominated by the educated urban population, which is less than 20% of the population. They have access and then means to passport or already have one.

  • Thanks for this very interesting comment on the PEV allocation, Stephen. I am pleased you clarified the situation relating to some of the counties that are missing from the list, especially Kiribati. Like you I am puzzled about the allocations to countries in the northern Pacific that have Compacts of Free Association with the US and, to date, have had minimal engagement with Australia and New Zealand. I don’t see these countries becoming major sources of migrants to countries on the southern Pacific rim. I was surprised Solomons and Vanuatu got the same shares in the allocation; like you, I would have given more to PNG and Solomons followed by a good allocation to Vanuatu. Fiji already has well-established pathways to residence in Australia, as do Tonga and Samoa, including via NZ as you have pointed out in earlier blogs. I am surprised Tuvalu gets an allocation at this stage of 100 when the Falepili Union arrangement, with its provision for residence visas, is still under negotiation. It is the three western Melanesia countries that will benefit most from the PEV. These are three countries that need support with building transnational communities in Australia and New Zealand. As has been demonstrated in many studies of migration in the eastern and central Pacific, transnational communities have a vital role to play in providing a wider range of opportunities and options for individuals and families in their everyday responses to environmental, social and economic change.

  • Oh this is a good start. There are not many things, in my humble opinion, that would be of such value to PNG as a good strong functioning diaspora. PNG and Sols have long had some of the smallest diasporas on the planet, and they have become increasingly exceptional in the region. Bravo!

