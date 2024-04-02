Stephen Howes

  • For Papua new Guinea, police clearance certificates normally take a while. Hopefully the eight months grace period can be enough.

  • The age restriction 18-45 is already a barrier to those who have just turned 46 and are currently on the PALM scheme in Australia for one or two years now and will be there for 4 years. Will they be given an opportunity to apply as I am sure this visa will be of very high interest to them as well. Can there be special considerations for under 50 ? (Solomon Islands case).

  • What happens in the event the quota for country A is met, but the applicants fail to meet the post-selection process such as English language test, failure to secure a job, or character and health checks? Will there be a second (or third) rounds of random selection process to fill the quota?

    The post selection requirements, which seem easy to many, are actually difficult for a region where English is not the first language, have huge rural populations – most without formal IDs, and police and health clearance/checks combined which cost half of minimum wage (in PNG’s case).

