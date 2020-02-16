AAC2020 livestream

For those who can’t make it to Canberra for the 2020 Australasian AID Conference, or can’t make it away from their desks, all sessions in the Molonglo Theatre will be livestreamed on Tuesday and Wednesday 18-19 February.

You can watch the livestream on YouTube by clicking here, or there’s an embed of the stream below.

Streaming schedule (all times in AEDST)

Tuesday 18 February

8.30am Conference introduction

8.50am Keynote address – Radhika Coomaraswarmy

9.40am Morning tea break

10.10am Panel 1a – Aid design, management and adaptive programming

11.40am Keynote address – Jonathan Glennie

12.30pm-1.30pm – Lunch break

1.30pm Panel 2a – Navigating new dynamics

3pm Afternoon tea break

Wednesday 19 February

8am Panel 3a – What drives learning in Indonesia and beyond? Insights from INOVASI and RISE

9.30am Keynote address – The Hon Alex Hawke MP, Minister for International Development and the Pacific

10.30am Morning tea break

11am Panel 4a – Climate change and social inclusion

12.30pm-1.30pm Lunch break

1.30pm Panel 5a – Working with men and boys to end violence against women

3pm Afternoon tea break

3.30pm Keynote panel – Australian aid: PNG and transparency

5pm Close

Download the full conference program here. If you are seeking further information on the conference, visit the main page.