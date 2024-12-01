Comments

  1. I’m living in Australia at the moment and I was engaged with one of the poultry company. In the application I was including my 2 kids and wife .what actual amount of money do I need to prepare if I were drawn in the ballot. thankyou

    Reply Comment

  3. Hi Natasha, my status on my PEV application shows: ‘You will be included in the next random selection.’ I’m just curious—does this mean there will be a second selection conducted to fill the spots left out from the first selection?

    Reply Comment

  4. Dear Ms Turia
    I am just curious and perhaps you could throw some light. My daughter is on a graduate visa 485 and been a full time employee in Sunshine Coast (QLD), last 3 years. The visa expires in 10 days time so she is preparing to leave Australia while her application process for a 491 visa is being organised. She put her name in the ballot but I she was unlucky not to be drawn. Is there any relieve. what can you advise.

    Reply Comment

  5. Hi Leah,

    Only the PNG PEV cohort reached out to me first, hence this country’s experiences feature in this article.

    But, I don’t believe that PNG’s experiences are unique from others. It is quite challenging even for the average Australian to secure a job so it will remain a shared experience across all PEV participating countries.

    Extending the scope to include other countries is possible. Provided other candidates reach out first as there are privacy protocols that restrict access to contact information of selected candidates.

    Thanks

    Natasha

    Reply Comment

  9. Hi Natasha, thanks for this. I am wondering whether mismatch between the demand for skills from Australian labour market and the type of skills supplied by Papua New Guineans. Basis for this is that GDP Per working hour (2017 USD PPP) in Australia is 61.44, while the same metric for Papua New Guinea is 5.7.(1). This is a massive difference in labour productivity. Is there any consideration given to this earlier before people head off to the ballot box? Is there any specific sector outside working in farms and age care that skills for PNG can target and compete with labour in Australia’s labour market? In addition to providing adequate time, PEV should provide subsidies to firms in Australia that recruit PNGeans and upskill them so that they meet industry demand in Australia. If left entirely to market forces, there is a risk that PNG-origin labour could struggle to compete for jobs in Australia’s labour market due to this massive productivity differential.

    (1) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_countries_by_labour_productivity

    Reply Comment

  10. Hi Natasha,
    How are other Pacific Island Country applicants in recent PEV round experiences in securing jobs in Australia under this scheme? Was there any data collected in your sample on other Pacific Island Country PEV applicants experiences in the process of securing Australian employers in comparison to PNG PEV applicants?

    Reply Comment

Leave a comment

Related Posts

Upcoming events