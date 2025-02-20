Comments

  1. Thanks for the update Natasha. As someone supporting a PNG friend through the process, I agree with both your overall assessment. I am now worried about ‘what happens next’ should my friend finally secure a job offer, only to have it withdrawn if Home Affairs takes forever to approve the visa. Ideally provisional approval and a six to 12 month multiple entry visa would be the most effective way to enable the final step in the process. Finally the PEV Support Unit needs to immediately change its name to the PEV Non-Support Unit, befitting its level of service. Can’t wait for the Senate Estimates questions on how taxpayer funds are being effectively spent on this contract.

    Reply Comment

  2. Natasha, thankyou for sharing your research findings on PEV. It is a complex process that require ongoing conversations and understanding of the expectations of applicants and DHA. It is encouraging to note the number of applicants increased and a few have been successful in securing a visa. A young girl from my village secured a PEV and is working in Australia now. Thankyou, Australia Government.

    Reply Comment

Leave a comment

Related Posts