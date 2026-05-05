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  1. An interesting a probably and unintended consequence is that from anecdotal evidence from Vanuatu is that boys are leaving school earlier than they might otherwise to join these schemes. The longer term development impact would be interesting. Also is there a ‘Dutch Disease’ effect in Tonga?

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  2. The other way around could be true as well if studied. PNG should be sending more money to Australia than other Pacific Countries combined.

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