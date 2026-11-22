This article is based on my contribution to the Fiji Parliament on 6 November 2026 during the debate on the Fiji–Australia Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance (Veitacini Treaty).

The Fiji Parliament’s consideration of the Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance (Veitacini Treaty) with Australia represents an important moment in the evolution of Fiji’s relationship with one of its closest and most enduring development partners.

In my contribution to Parliament, I expressed strong support for the strategic direction of these agreements. They offer significant opportunities to deepen our economic, political, security and people-to-people relationships with Australia.

I also acknowledged the important work of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, chaired by Honourable Lenora Qereqeretabua, in examining the agreements and identifying legitimate legal, constitutional, financial and strategic concerns.

Supporting these agreements does not mean that we should overlook those concerns. Parliamentary scrutiny is fundamental to good governance, and implementation must always protect Fiji’s sovereignty, independent foreign policy and national interests.

However, my central argument was that we should look beyond the immediate provisions of these agreements and consider the much larger possibilities for Fiji and the Pacific: the establishment of a visa-free Pacific and the development of a Closer Economic Relations agreement between Fiji and Australia, potentially extending to New Zealand and eventually other Pacific countries.

For me, this relationship is also deeply personal. I grew up in Dreketi in Vanua Levu, where Australian development assistance supported the Dreketi Irrigation Scheme in 1972. That investment transformed opportunities for hundreds of rural families and helped create the economic foundations that enabled children from those communities to pursue education and careers far beyond their villages.

Today, thousands of Fijian families have relatives living, studying or working in Australia. Remittances, educational opportunities, employment and business relationships have made Australia an integral part of the economic and social lives of our people.

The challenge now is to transform this historically strong relationship into a much deeper and more comprehensive economic partnership.

First, it is time to seriously consider visa-free travel for the Pacific Island countries. For some time, including in my addresses in Canberra in 2023 and Melbourne in 2025, I have advocated the idea of a visa-free Pacific.

We frequently speak about the Blue Pacific family, regional solidarity and our shared future. Yet significant barriers continue to restrict the movement of people within our region. If we genuinely believe in regional integration, we must begin translating those aspirations into practical arrangements that make a difference to ordinary citizens.

A visa-free Pacific could facilitate greater trade, tourism, investment, entrepreneurship, professional exchanges, educational opportunities and people-to-people connections. It could enable Pacific businesses to explore regional markets more easily, encourage entrepreneurs to establish cross-border partnerships and provide young people with greater opportunities to develop their skills and professional networks.

More importantly, regional mobility should not be an opportunity available mainly to wealthy individuals, political and business elites, or selected categories of skilled workers. It should progressively benefit ordinary Pacific citizens.

Existing labour mobility arrangements, including seasonal employment programs and Australia’s Pacific Engagement Visa, are valuable initiatives. However, they should not represent the limits of our ambitions.

Visa-free travel would not automatically mean unrestricted rights to work or settle permanently. But removing unnecessary barriers to short-term travel would itself be a major step towards a more connected and economically integrated Pacific, and would strengthen the long-term strategic relationship between Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Island countries. The strongest foundation for regional security is not simply defence cooperation — it is also the economic opportunity, trust and enduring relationships created when our people can connect freely and meaningfully.

The second proposal I raised in Parliament is perhaps even more ambitious. I believe the time has come for Fiji and Australia to seriously explore a Closer Economic Relations arrangement, drawing lessons from the Australia–New Zealand Closer Economic Relations Trade Agreement.

The Australia–New Zealand Closer Economic Relations arrangement has helped create one of the world’s most integrated bilateral economic relationships. Its significance extends beyond reducing tariffs; it has facilitated closer cooperation in trade, investment, services, business regulation and economic activity.

Why should Fiji and Australia not begin exploring a similar long-term framework, adapted to our respective economic circumstances?

Such an arrangement would not simply replicate the Australia–New Zealand model. Fiji is a small island developing state with a different economic structure, level of development and set of vulnerabilities. Any agreement would need to recognise these differences, provide appropriate safeguards and ensure that integration creates opportunities for Fijian businesses, workers and communities.

A Fiji–Australia Closer Economic Relations framework could progressively address barriers to trade in goods and services, facilitate investment, improve regulatory cooperation, support professional qualifications recognition, encourage technology transfer and strengthen education and skills partnerships. It could also create new opportunities for agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, digital services and small and medium enterprises.

In time, New Zealand could become part of a broader economic integration framework, with opportunities for other Pacific Island countries to participate according to their own circumstances and development priorities. This would strengthen Fiji’s role as an economic and commercial hub of the Pacific.

Fiji’s National Development Plan sets an ambitious objective of becoming a high-income country by 2050. Realising this will require more than business as usual in our economic policy thinking and implementation. We must improve productivity, strengthen institutions, develop skills, attract quality investment and create new economic opportunities.

Australia will remain an important development partner. However, our long-term ambition should be to move progressively from a relationship characterised substantially by development assistance towards one based increasingly on trade, investment, innovation and mutual economic opportunity.

The Pacific faces increasingly complex challenges arising from climate change, geopolitical competition, economic vulnerability, natural disasters and transnational crime. The Prime Minister’s Ocean of Peace initiative is an important contribution to regional thinking about peace, stability and cooperation. But peace and security cannot be separated from economic development and human opportunity. A prosperous, economically integrated and socially connected Pacific will also be a more resilient and secure Pacific.

This is why I believe the Vuvale Union and the Veitacini Treaty should be viewed not merely as diplomatic or security arrangements, but as platforms for a much broader and more ambitious regional partnership.

The relationship between Fiji and Australia has matured over decades, surviving coups, changes in government, political challenges, economic difficulties and regional challenges. We should now have the confidence to take it to another level.

A visa-free Pacific and a Fiji–Australia Closer Economic Relations framework are ambitious proposals, but they are worthy of serious policy discussion and long-term commitment. They can begin with structured dialogue, technical studies, consultations with businesses and communities, and progressively negotiated arrangements.

The important thing is to begin. The ultimate test of our relationship with Australia should not be the number of agreements we sign, but the opportunities we create for our people and future generations.

The Vuvale Union and the Ocean of Peace Alliance provide an important foundation. Now is the time to build upon that foundation and pursue a Pacific in which our people, businesses and economies are more closely connected, and where regional partnership delivers tangible improvements in people’s lives.

That, I believe, should be the next significant chapter in Fiji–Australia relations.

This article was first published in The Fiji Times on Saturday 14 November.