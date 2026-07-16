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  1. When the people take hold of their future and their future generations and see the promise and the peril that is possible, they ALL must see that what they actually do each month, each week, each day, and each hour tells their future. Children should have classes in economics using their own country, their own homes and mostly their own lives as the electrifying example of the possibilities.

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  2. All views are very informative. In all of this talk of wealth a real concern is the authoritarian-type regime and accompaniment of a ministerial-heavy parliament. My greatest worry in all this overwhelming talk of wealth is the state of this land, development and customary ownership. We are people of the land. Rehabilitation of this land is in tandem with our physical, health and spiritual rehabilitation after a century of degradation and continuing degradation of our land and our dignity. It is now some 40 years since the call for rehabilitation and so far it is a dying call that those in successive power are skirting. With further delay is the real fear that by then (whenever), when we no longer exist, our children and their children etc will not know what their customary land is. While waiting for rehab to happen, and for the sake of our children that they are apprised of their true land legacy, that the country undertakes a land review/ consultation that informs and educates the children of today of their land rights. Keep your cash and I keep my land.

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    • Dear Julie,

      Greetings from Norfolk Island. I am so pleased to see that you are still fighting for the culture and the people of Nauru. After 40 years, I am saddened to see that it is still an uphill battle for you. Keep going Julie!. Rhonda

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  3. The first two decades of Nauru’s Independence were far from disastrous, although it must be said that Hammer DeRobert’s foray into the airline and shipping businesses put the country onto what turned out to be the top of a slippery slope and an eventual downhill slide exacerbated by the collapse of phosphate prices and the failure to adjust royalty payments from a fixed amount to a percentage of the FOB price.
    Today things look rosy, but the question is: are they really? The country relies on revenues that are far from predicably reliable over coming years.
    From the outside we tend to overlook the vulnerability of the country that has, since 2013, moved, perhaps inexorably, toward an authoritarian-type regime. The original constitutional structure of the country has been eroded by the creation of Deputy Ministers who, together with an expanded Cabinet control the Parliament to the extent that of the 18 members (excluding the Speaker) there is at present a government of fourteen, consisting of the President, eight Ministers and five Deputy Ministers – Parliament scarcely counts. With a national average salary of $24k, (which takes account of the large salaries paid to government and its employees), the salary of $90k for a Minister, $85k to a Deputy Minister, $75k for an ordinary member and the $110k of the President, pushes the average well above the true wage level of the average Nauruan. None of this would be possible without the larges of Australia and others providing funds to keep the country onside. I suggest that closer examination of the spread of the ‘wealth’ would find it done carefully done to maintain a power structure that looks after itself first. How things will pan put if David Adeang leaves power is another question
    I suggest there is far more to Nauru than Australian money tells us – particularly when we really don’t know where it is all going.

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  4. Exactly remarkable, Dr Howes.
    I was part of the educational reforms funded by DFAT and NZ Aid from 2006 to 2012. Building the education sector to get more of their students then into the employment sector.
    14 years on and this impact is felt across the smallest republic in our world today.

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