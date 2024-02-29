As a companion to today’s article on armed conflict in the PNG Highlands, and with the author’s permission, we are publishing this edited version of a poem by Steven Gari, written in 2000 when he was working with Oxfam International on a project with Kup Women for Peace. It was first published in a collection edited by Sabet (Elizabeth Cox).

I. Destruction

Where there is a tribal fight, there is much destruction

and social chaos.

There are no police.

So, no law and order.

The gun and aggression rule

and people are frightened and live in terror.

The local, lively

charismatic churches

are silenced.

They look desolate

left in ruin

behind the shadows of confusion.

And cannot provide

the joy, happiness, laughter

and safe haven we expect.

Schools are shut down.

Children are displaced,

dispersed and left helpless.

Health services are shut.

There are no medicines

for the wounded and the sick

including children.

II. Death

People get killed.

They suffer and die.

Tension and violence are high.

Houses are burnt down

and we all crowd up

in the pigs’ house.

Coffee trees and other trees

are cut down, everywhere.

The shrubs and forest

are burnt down, everywhere.

Gardens are destroyed

and looted and we have little

or no food to eat.

The entire village is raided

Properties vandalised

and plundered.

The fleeing, the shouting,

the noise, the dying,

the burning, the crying

and all the chaos

are at climax.

The shocking, electrifying crisis

is unbearable and

the people are challenged

to flee or to fight, for survival.

Tribal fights are not good. We all lose.

Nobody wins in a tribal fight.

III. Run or die

I run and run.

But, I don’t know where to run to.

My grandfather runs

with his walking stick.

My mother runs

with her string bag and cargo.

Our friends run

with whatever they lay their hands on.

Our enemies, once our friends

also flee, cry and bleed.

We all run.

We run up the mountains.

We run down to Wahgi River.

Our enemies,

once our friends,

shout in triumph

and celebrate their victory

over our loss.

Not long, we shout triumphant

and celebrate our victory

over our enemies,

once our good friends,

now defeated, bitter foes.

Our enemies,

once our good friends.

We are all playing seesaw,

laughing and crying in turn

in the tribal fight.

Our enemies,

once our good friends.

Together we all struggle

to seek refuge and safety.

Tribal fights are not good. We all lose.

Nobody wins in a tribal fight.

IV. The vulnerable suffer

My mother gave birth to my little sister

along the Waghi River.

She is not well.

My uncle, my father’s brother, is very sick …

might die soon.

My cousin is ill

from typhoid and malaria.

My uncle, my mother’s brother from the enemy tribe,

died from a gun wound

from our village Rambo

and his machine gun.

Our village Rambo

died from a gun wound

from an ambush.

Our grandmother was tortured,

accused by our village Rambo’s family

of practising witchcraft.

We have no new

and better Rambos

to protect us,

guarantee us our safety.

We have no money

to buy food,

not even soap to wash.

We have no safe freshwater source to drink from.

We have no proper shelter.

We all live and sleep crowded in the pigs’ house.

Tribal fights are not good. We all lose.

Nobody wins in a tribal fight.

V. Education stops

I want to get my education

and be part of the changing world.

But there is no school

in the village.

My best land is taken

by my enemy.

The land I have now is not fertile

and I do not want to work hard for less benefit.

I don’t want to be a grass cutter, a security guard or a cleaner.

I want to be a lawyer or a doctor.

How will I get educated?

We the children

from tribal fighting areas

will never be like the other children

who never have tribal fights.

Other kids who had no tribal fights

to live through

will become lawyers,

teachers, doctors,

accountants and educated elites.

They will make good, educated judgements

and better decisions.

They will make sound leaders.

There will be a gap between us.

Money is powerful

and has bought guns.

Guns are powerful

and have caused destruction,

destroying my village.

The person with money runs away

and lives safely, in town

and sends their children to good schools.

Tribal fights are not good. We all lose.

Nobody wins in a tribal fight.

VI. Production stops

I work. My mother works. My father works.

We all work hard together

but we produce little.

We work to make money

but we cannot sell our produce.

The people and their produce

cannot be transported to town.

The road is blocked.

The roads and bridges need maintenance.

We cannot eat the coffee bags.

We cannot eat all the sweet potatoes and vegetables.

We are unable to buy soap, salt,

new clothes and store goods.

Our lands are not put to good use,

our labour and time are wasted,

our natural resources

not effectively utilised.

Tribal fights are not good. We all lose.

Nobody wins in a tribal fight.

VII. I wish

I wish I could attend a school.

I wish my little sister

did not die.

I wish I could buy myself

a pair of shoes.

I wish my family will soon

have their own house.

I wish I would play freely

and sing, swim,

and go hunting without restrictions.

I wish I have all the basic services

and privileges

like my neighbours

who do not have a history

of tribal fights.

I will make sure my children

will live peacefully

and competitively

in the future

and enjoy life.

Tribal fights are not good.

I see that we all lose

and nobody wins in a tribal fight.

VIII. My aunt’s village

One day, I sought refuge

at my aunt’s village.

They never had tribal fights.

They live well and in harmony

with their neighbours.

They have a big house

with many things

collected over time.

They have electricity,

a car, a television and radio.

They have many plates and cups

for everyone including visitors.

My aunt’s children eat plenty

of good nutritious food

and they grow faster.

Her children wear good clothes,

own bicycles and

are healthy and playful.

Her children have laptops,

tablets and phones

and many complicated electronic devices.

Her children have their own bank account

and cards to access savings.

Her children go to colleges and universities.

Her young children will follow their bigger brothers and sisters.

I see my future as gloomy and shaky.

I am ashamed of my tribe

who are fighting constantly

and living in misery.

Tribal fights are not good.

I see that we all lose

and nobody wins in a tribal fight.