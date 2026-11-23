Pacific small island economies have proven remarkably resilient, but resilience has not consistently translated into productive transformation. Remittances, tourism, aid and other external inflows have supported incomes, consumption and recovery from repeated shocks. Yet growth remains subdued, investment is volatile and workers are moving mainly into relatively low-productivity services. The challenge for Pacific countries is therefore increasingly not simply recovering from shocks, but creating enough productive jobs for growing working-age populations.

Tonga illustrates this challenge particularly clearly. Remittances are among the highest in the world relative to the size of the economy, reaching around 39% of GDP in 2024 according to World Bank data, compared with roughly 24% in Samoa and 19% in Vanuatu in the same year. Yet, since the turn of the century, per capita growth has been subdued, averaging -0.3% a year in the 2000s, recovering to 2.4% in the 2010s and slowing to only 0.1% during 2020–23. Over the same two decades, productivity growth averaged only around 0.8% annually.

The question is how Tonga, and other Pacific Island countries, can turn their resources into greater domestic productive capacity. They have important assets to build on: remittances and diaspora networks, potential high-value tourism, blue-economy activities and renewable energy. Realising their potential requires converting external income and skills into investment, productive firms and ultimately better jobs at home.

The problem is not a shortage of demand, including in Tonga. Remittances and aid support household incomes, sustain consumption and cushion the economy against frequent shocks. Yet much of that demand is met through imports rather than domestic production. Remittances are central to household welfare and resilience, but too little of the spending power they generate is converted into domestic investment, production and productivity.

The World Bank’s recent Tonga Country Growth and Jobs Report shows, using International Labour Organization (ILO) modelled estimates, that services accounted for 46% of employment by 2022, up from 34% in 2000, while agriculture’s share fell from 34% to 27%. (Tonga’s own 2023 Labour Force Survey suggests even larger changes: services at around 60.5% of employment, industry at 26.6% and agriculture, forestry and fishing at 12.9%.) Yet much of this shift was towards domestic and social services rather than globally tradable or innovation-intensive activities. Structural change has occurred, but it has not yet produced a strong productivity-enhancing transformation.

The labour market reveals the consequences. According to the 2023 Labour Force Survey, unemployment was only 2.2%, but labour-force participation was just 44.7%. Youth account for 29% of the working-age population on the same source, but employed youth represent only around 6% of it. The Country Growth and Jobs Report finds that close to one-third of young people are not in employment, education or training, although other estimates based on the 2021 Household Income and Expenditure Survey are lower.

Tonga’s jobs challenge is therefore not fully captured by the unemployment rate. It appears instead in inactivity, difficult school-to-work transitions and skills mismatches. The same tensions are visible within sectors with considerable growth potential. Tourism is an important source of employment and private-sector activity, yet a recent ILO assessment of Tonga’s tourism and hospitality sector identifies persistent skills gaps and businesses struggling to find suitable employees, exacerbated by outward migration.

So where does the transmission from demand to productive jobs break down? One important link is access to finance. Tonga has considerable banking-system liquidity given the high inflows of remittances coming to the country, but relatively little of it becomes productive business investment.

Firms finance around 88% of investment internally, while domestic credit to the private sector stood at around 41% of GDP in 2023, well below the level in upper-middle-income countries (Figure 1). High borrowing costs, strict collateral requirements and limited risk-sharing constrain firms’ ability to invest and expand. The answer is not simply more lending, but stronger conditions for prudent lending: better credit information, usable collateral, risk-sharing mechanisms and investable projects.

Figure 1: Domestic credit to the private sector (% of GDP)

Source: World Development Index, Country Growth and Jobs Report Team. Note: UMIC = upper-middle-income countries.

Firms also need to be able to invest, innovate and scale. Tonga performs relatively well in some aspects of the business environment, including business registration, but the burden increases once firms begin operating. The 2024 World Bank Enterprise Survey for Tonga finds that senior managers spend 31% of their time dealing with government regulations, more than three times the East Asia and Pacific average according to the Country Growth and Jobs Report, while many public processes remain paper-based. Obtaining permits and licences also takes longer, and is less predictable, than in most comparator economies (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Efficiency and predictability of business regulation

Source: World Bank staff calculation using World Bank Enterprise Survey. Notes: Number of each country is the average days to obtain access, licences and permits, which include water connection, electrical connection, customs import clearance, customs export clearance, construction permit, import license and operating license.

Predictable licensing, clearer administrative processes and digital government services could reduce the cost of scaling and allow more firms to respond to the demand already present in the economy. These reforms need to be complemented by the foundations firms require to grow, including skills, affordable and reliable energy, connectivity and transport.

Productive transformation is not only about removing constraints, but also identifying where Pacific economies can compete and retain more value locally. The Pacific Economic Update highlights five areas with potential to create jobs at scale: tourism; agribusiness and fisheries; health and care services; resilient infrastructure; and digitally delivered services.

In Tonga, energy provides one such opportunity. Reducing energy imports by 25% through renewable generation could improve the trade balance by roughly as much as doubling Tonga’s merchandise exports. Lower energy dependence would also cut economy-wide input costs and strengthen firm competitiveness.

Tourism offers another opportunity. At present only around 64% of tourist spending is retained in the local economy, compared with around 80% in Samoa. Increasing the share of tourist spending retained domestically would strengthen links between tourism and agriculture, food processing and other local businesses. The objective should not be import substitution for its own sake, but commercially viable domestic production where Tonga has a genuine opportunity to create value and productive jobs.

Pacific Island countries, including Tonga, have repeatedly demonstrated resilience. The next step is to turn that resilience into productive growth. Tonga does not lack demand or opportunity: it has external inflows, financial liquidity, an active diaspora, human capital and distinctive natural and cultural assets. The task now is to connect these factors more effectively to productive investment and growing firms. Doing so can turn the demand already present in the economy into stronger growth and more and better jobs at home.