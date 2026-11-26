Across the Pacific, communities are confronting growing human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) outbreaks at a time when health budgets are constrained and international development assistance is increasingly uncertain. Fiji has one of the fastest-growing HIV epidemics globally, with new infections rising approximately twelvefold between 2010 and 2025. Papua New Guinea has declared a national HIV crisis, while several other Pacific Island countries and territories are now reporting early warning signs of increased transmission.

When responding to an HIV outbreak, when to invest, how much to invest and what to invest in all shape outcomes. The challenge is not only to secure enough funding, but to make sure it reaches the right people and arrives early enough to change the course of an outbreak.

To examine these trade-offs, we used Optima HIV, a mathematical and economic modelling tool that has been applied around the world to identify how HIV resources can be allocated to minimise new infections and HIV-related deaths.

We modelled a hypothetical Pacific Island country of 100,000 people with an emerging HIV outbreak, using regional epidemiological, behavioural, service and cost data. We compared current approaches with an optimised response: treatment and adherence support for people already diagnosed, plus targeted prevention and testing for key populations. Key populations are the groups most affected by HIV, such as men who have sex with men and people who inject drugs, and they often have limited access to services. We tested this response across several outbreak profiles, starting in either 2027 or 2030.

Four findings emerged: act early, prioritise treatment and adherence support for people already diagnosed, focus prevention and testing on key populations and expect costs to rise before they fall.

First, acting early costs less and prevents more infections. Doubling existing annual HIV investment from 2027 (from about USD32,700 to USD65,500 per 100,000 population per year) and optimising the response was projected to avert more than 90% of new infections by 2040, compared with continuing current approaches. Delaying this response until 2030 would cost on average USD132,500 per 100,000 population per year to achieve a similar result — about twice the annual cost of investing from 2027 — yet would avert fewer infections (86%).

The difference in effectiveness and cost between an early and a delayed response comes down to how HIV spreads. Transmission compounds over time, so an infection prevented today also prevents infections further along the chain. As an outbreak accelerates, a much larger investment is needed just to regain lost ground.

Second, maximising treatment engagement and outcomes among people who are diagnosed is the priority. In the model, scaling up treatment, engagement in care and adherence support did the most to increase viral suppression and prevent onward transmission. Fiji shows why this matters: only 56% of reported people living with HIV were receiving antiretroviral treatment at the end of 2025, and only 15% of those on treatment had documented viral suppression, meaning the virus had been reduced to a level that prevents onward transmission. Coverage across all people estimated to be living with HIV in Fiji, including those not yet diagnosed, is lower still: Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS puts it at about 22%.

Third, prevention and testing should focus first on key populations. Testing and prevention services designed for these groups had a bigger impact than generalised testing and condom programs, because this is where the virus spreads.

Fourth, spending rises first, then falls. Reported diagnoses reveal only part of an outbreak. In our model, around 31% of people living with HIV were diagnosed in 2025, so expanded testing finds many more people who need treatment and adherence support, and that raises costs in the short term. But as future infections are prevented, those projected needs decline. Within about a decade, an optimised response was projected to need fewer treatment and adherence resources than continuing with current approaches.

Together, the findings show countries do not need to wait to deliver a perfect HIV response. Where resources are limited, starting with the interventions most likely to interrupt transmission, then expanding as resources and capacity grow, is more effective than delaying action.

This is not an argument for less HIV funding in the Pacific. It is an argument for targeted investment. Additional domestic and development-partner investment is critical. The finding is that the timing of investment can be just as consequential as its size.

These findings are not a prescription for any individual Pacific country. Local epidemiology, service costs, practical constraints and equity priorities must shape how governments invest. Country-specific Optima models can be built using national epidemiological and program data, with local priorities in mind, and we would welcome the chance to work with ministries and partners to do so.

Which key populations to reach first depends on the outbreak, and in many Pacific countries it is not yet clear what is driving the rise in infections or which populations are affected. Transmission patterns differ between countries and change over time, so we modelled different outbreak profiles, including varying sexual and injecting drug-use-related risks. Without a clear picture of who is most affected, governments cannot be sure where to direct scarce resources. That is why better surveillance data matters: timely local data on who is being infected, and whether they are reaching care, is what allows countries to target their response and adjust it as the outbreak changes.

For governments and development partners, the priority should be to secure effective funding before transmission accelerates, to protect services that reach key populations, to support people to start and stay on treatment and to ensure programs can adapt to local needs. Sustained investment, strong surveillance, better case monitoring and sound epidemiological data are crucial to directing resources as outbreak patterns change.

Pacific governments have already signalled where they want to go. At the 17th Pacific Heads of Health meeting in Rarotonga in August 2026, heads of health accepted two recommendations.

The first is that every Pacific Island country and territory develop or strengthen a national HIV preparedness and response plan within 12 months, including functional HIV surveillance and real-time early-warning indicators. The second is that a Pacific HIV Regional Support Mechanism be established within 18 months. These measures provide a foundation for the kind of early, targeted and sustained investment supported by our modelling. The commitments have been agreed. What they need now is resourcing.

HIV transmission does not pause while budgets are negotiated. The cost of waiting is paid twice: in preventable infections today, and in the greater resources needed to control outbreaks tomorrow.

The authors would like to acknowledge the contributions of Burnet Head of Modelling and Biostatistics, Associate Professor Nick Scott, and Burnet Head of Public Health, Professor Mark Stoové, for their modelling and expertise underpinning this post.