What the Pacific UNGA speeches tell us about geopolitics and regionalism

From 22 to 26 September and on 28 September 2026, member states of the United Nations were invited to deliver their annual high-level speeches at the UN General Assembly's (UNGA) General Debate in New York, including the 12 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) that are UN members. The topics they raised in their speeches, the way they expressed support for multilateralism and for national and Pacific initiatives, the partner countries they mentioned by name and how they addressed conflicts tell us a lot about regional priorities, cooperation and geopolitics in the Pacific.

Although the speeches feature national differences, some regional patterns are evident: climate change and the oceans remain the most important issues for most PICs. They reject geopolitical rivalry in their own region and strongly support multilateralism, but say little about global politics and conflicts. And yet, perhaps most remarkable was the absence of climate change from Naoero's speech and its announcement to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which after all is overshadowed by geopolitics.

What is particularly striking is the clarity with which many PICs rejected power struggles in the Pacific. Palau's President Surangel Whipps underlined that "the Pacific is our home, not a theatre for geopolitical competition". Noting that "small states are increasingly asked to choose", Naoero's President David Adeang stated that "Naoero will not be made to choose. We will work with every partner who respects our sovereignty and our right to decide our own future. That is not neutrality. It is independence."

Not only has the tone of Pacific statements on geopolitical rivalry become more pronounced, but the number of PICs opposing geopolitical power struggles in their speeches has markedly increased from four in 2025 to nine in 2026 (see Table 1).

Issues addressed by the Pacific Island States at the 81st United Nations General Assembly’s General Debate (2026) FSM Fiji Kiribati Naoero Marshall I Palau PNG Samoa Solomon I Tonga Tuvalu Vanuatu Climate Change Climate Action issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 16 issue addressed issue addressed Pacific Pre-COP31 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed ICJ Advisory Opinion issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed Loss & Damage issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 17 issue addressed issue addressed Climate-related Displacement issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed UN Sea-level Rise Declaration issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Transitioning from Fossil Fuels issue addressed note 1 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 19 issue not explicitly addressed Ocean Governance Oceans issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 6 issue addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed note 13 issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed BBNJ issue addressed note 2 issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Fisheries issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) Deep-Sea Mining issue addressed against note 3 issue addressed against note 3 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed in favor issue addressed against note 3 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Resilience and Vulnerability Small Isl. Dev. States (SIDS) issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) Pacific Resilience Facility issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Multidimensional Vulnerability Index (MVI) issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 11 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Multilateralism Multilateralism issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 7 issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Int. Criminal Court (ICC) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 8 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed UN & Security Council Reform issue addressed note 4 issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) note 5 issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 9 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 15 issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed New UN Secretary-General issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed note 18 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed Tribute to Antonio Guterres issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed UN Peacekeeping & Police Missions issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed International Cooperation and Different Issues Economic Development issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) Energy Crisis issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Nuclear Weapons & Legacy issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 10 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Illicit Drug Trafficking issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Health (incl. NCDs) issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 12 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) Sust. Developm. Goals (SDGs) issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 14 issue addressed note 14 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed Women Empowerment issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed Digitalization & AI issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Migration issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Int. Plastics Treaty issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Water Security issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed Cultural and Religious Identity issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed Financing and International Financial System Financing and Investments issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Debt issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Injustice of Int. Financial System issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) note 20 issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed Regional Cooperation and Politics in the Pacific Regionalism issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) note 32 Ocean of Peace Declaration issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Great Power Rivalry issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue addressed issue addressed note 31 issue addressed Bilateral Relations & Partnerships “Friend to all, enemy to none” issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Australia/New Zealand issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed United States issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed China issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Taiwan issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed Japan issue addressed note 21 issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed issue addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed EU and EU Members issue addressed note 21 issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 33 ASEAN issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 24 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Global and Regional Conflicts Ukraine issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 28 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Israel & Palestine issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 28 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Iran & Strait of Hormuz issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) note 22 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 26 issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 28 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) note 22 Cuba issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 23 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 23 issue addressed note 23 China’s Pacific Missile Test issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 27 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed Kanaky/New Caledonia issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 29 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 34 West Papua issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 25 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 30 issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed note 35 Bougainville issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue not explicitly addressed issue addressed

issue addressed issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items)

issue briefly mentioned (e.g. in a list of items) issue not explicitly addressed Based on the records and manuscripts of the speeches as available at https://gadebate.un.org/en/81. Compiled without AI. Please note that this overview is not fully exhaustive but comprises a compilation of the topics most frequently mentioned or considered most relevant. Notes endorsing the idea of an international Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty. underlining that it was the first country to sign the BBNJ Treaty. Fiji calls for no exploitation “until the science is sufficient and the rules are sound”, the Marshall Islands state that they are joined by Guam, Northern Marianas, FSM and Palau “in expressing alarm at seabed mining actions” and supporting a moratorium, and FSM refers to supporting a “precautionary approach”. expressing support for an extended Council comprising Brazil, Germany, India and Japan and for a dedicated seat for SIDS. only indirectly by calling for better peacekeeping mandates. in relation to deep-sea mining only. mainly in relation to deep-sea mining. announcing that Naoero will leave the ICC because of the Courts “increasing irrelevance”. expressing support to “Japan – and its G4 partners” for the G4 reform proposal. calling for an apology by the UN for nuclear testing in the Marshall Islands while being a Trust Territory. without explicitly mentioning the name of the Index. highlighting national initiatives on the use of tobacco and nicotine. referring amongst others to the 2026 Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders’ Ocean Statement. in relation to SDG14 on oceans only. calling for a dedicated seat for SIDS but not referring to the Solomon Islands’ candidacy for the term 2032-2033 that was announced by previous governments. calling for a joint UN process on climate change, oceans and biodiversity, and supporting the PIF’s Belau Declaration. without explicitly mentioning the term. Tonga refers to its official nomination of Ivonne Baki of Ecuador as a candidate, stating that Baki’s “vision for a renewed and reformed UN speaks to the needs of vulnerable states”, but does not appear to actively and committedly campaign for her candidacy. as only Pacific Island State explicitly mentioning the (non-UN) 2nd International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels to be hosted by Tuvalu and Ireland in 2027. related to the MVI only. Germany and Japan are mentioned on Security Council reform (see note 4), the German Corporation for Int. Cooperation (GIZ) in relation to marine protection. speaking about the Middle East related to energy prices more generally. criticizing sanctions against Cuba without mentioning the US as the country imposing the sanctions. welcoming calls for a PIF-ASEAN ministerial summit. affirming the PIF position. criticizing Iran and expressing support for sovereignty of Gulf States. expressing deep concern about the July test. expressing concern about the conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza and Iran, before speaking about peace more generally. supporting the right to self-determination of the people of Kanaky and French Polynesia. expressing respect for the sovereignty of Indonesia, calling for an investigation of human rights violations and affirming the PIF position. in relation to Taiwan only. not explicitly speaking about regionalism but frequently referring to other Pacific States. informing that it has initiated proceedings against France before the ICJ over Matthew/Hunter Isl., while at the same time recognizing France as a “steadfast champion of the int. rules-based order” and its support on climate. reaffirming “unwavering support for the decolonisation of Kanaky” and reiterating the “inalienable right of the Indigenous Kanak people to self-determination”. expressing deep concern about reports of serious human rights violations and highlighting the PIF call for the UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit West Papua. List of Speakers FSM : Aren Palik, Vide President

: Aren Palik, Vide President Fiji : Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, President

: Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, President Kiribati : Taneti Maamau, President

: Taneti Maamau, President Naoero : David Ranibok Adeang, President

: David Ranibok Adeang, President Marshall I : Hilda Heine, President

: Hilda Heine, President Palau : Surangel Whipps, President

: Surangel Whipps, President PNG : James Marape, Prime Minister

: James Marape, Prime Minister Samoa : Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o, Deputy Prime Minister

: Mulipola Anarosa Ale Molio’o, Deputy Prime Minister Solomon I : Matthew Cooper Wale, Prime Minister

: Matthew Cooper Wale, Prime Minister Tonga : Lord Fakafanua, Prime Minister

: Lord Fakafanua, Prime Minister Tuvalu : Feleti Teo, Prime Minister

: Feleti Teo, Prime Minister Vanuatu: Odo Tevi, Permanent Representative to the UN

However, when addressing geopolitical rivalry, they avoid explicitly naming the actual players involved such as the US or China. It is noteworthy that Palau's President Whipps was the only Pacific leader to comment on China's ballistic missile test that sparked controversy ahead of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders Meeting. Concurrently, positive acknowledgement of traditional partners further declined significantly. In fact, Japan and Germany were mentioned more often than the US, China, Australia or New Zealand.

This is even more remarkable given that many PICs highlighted the UN Climate PreCOP, co-hosted by Fiji, Tuvalu and Australia shortly after the General Debate. The only clear exception to the tendency to rarely mention partners was Taiwan, which featured prominently in the speeches by the Marshall Islands, Palau and Tuvalu.

Unsurprisingly, climate change and ocean governance were central themes in the Pacific speeches. Many PICs praised the UN Declaration on Sea-Level Rise, which was adopted at a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the General Debate.

Tuvalu's Prime Minister Feleti Teo, whose country has campaigned for the declaration for years, described it as a "monumental and gratifying achievement". The declaration affirms that sea-level rise should not result in the loss of statehood and sovereignty. Although its language remains vague, it represents significant progress on the legal continuity of statehood. Pacific leaders also used the General Debate to promote "Pacific-owned" initiatives like the Pacific Resilience Facility (PRF). They emphasised their leadership in ocean governance, highlighting the entry into force of the Agreement on Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction and that they were among the first signatories to the agreement.

Naoero, which spoke at the UN for the first time under its new name, undoubtedly delivered the most striking Pacific speech. President Adeang was the only Pacific leader not to mention climate change. He also announced that Naoero will leave the ICC, just hours after US President Donald Trump slammed the Court as an "out-of-control institution" and an "anti-American tribunal" and called upon all nations to resign from "this rogue institution immediately" in his address to the Assembly. This makes Naoero the only state at the Debate to follow Trump's demand. However, the Debate once again demonstrated that things are sometimes more complex than they appear.

In fact, Naoero also joined Tuvalu and Vanuatu in criticising sanctions against Cuba, thus implicitly protesting against the US. This ambiguity resonates with Adeang's statement that "Partnership does not mean agreement on everything. It means standing together where interests align, and standing on principle where they do not."

As strong advocates of multilateralism, the PICs emphasised the UN Charter and the principle of equality of states. Many PICs paid tribute to the outgoing UN Secretary-General António Guterres in terms that extended beyond mere diplomatic routine. Mathew Wale, the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, called Guterres a "true champion of multilateralism and of Small Island Developing States", stressing that his repeated visits to the Pacific had shown the world "that the Pacific matters". Yet, Naoero's withdrawal from the ICC, but also the frustration Adeang expressed with the international community over deep-sea mining, illustrate that Pacific support for multilateralism is not unconditional.

Many Pacific speeches focused even more intensely on their own region than in previous years. As in many other regions, there appears to be a growing tendency to focus on internal matters. Conversely, the PICs spoke out very little about wars and conflicts beyond their region, including Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and the war in Iran, although many PICs highlighted consequences such as the energy crisis. Notably, no Pacific nation declared solidarity with Israel this year. Last year, by contrast, the Prime Ministers of Fiji and Papua New Guinea, Sitiveni Rabuka and James Marape, criticised Hamas and voiced their support for Israel.

As Sione Tekiteki points out, PIF decisions alone are "not always a reliable barometer of Pacific solidarity" and that the value of regionalism "becomes clearer when we follow what happens to regional positions" afterwards. The PRF is a prime example of a regional initiative brought collectively to the UNGA by eight PICs. This still leaves room to wonder why the Federated States of Micronesia, Naoero, Papua New Guinea and Samoa decided not to do so. The Forum's Ocean of Peace Declaration offers another example. A little over a year after its adoption, five PICs referred to it during their General Debate speeches, with Fiji, the Solomon Islands and Tonga doing so for the second consecutive year.

Addressing sensitive issues such as human rights violations in West Papua at the UNGA, like the Marshall Islands, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu did this year, requires more courage than simply agreeing to their inclusion in a joint and more anonymous regional communiqué.

This constitutes a significant increase from 2025, when none of the Pacific speakers mentioned West Papua. The PIF communiqué may serve as a regional reassurance, easing the way for PICs to raise the issue. Meanwhile, in his statement on New Caledonia and sovereignty over the Matthew and Hunter Islands, Vanuatu's Permanent Representative to the UN, Odo Tevi, offered a veritable diplomatic lesson, criticising France while simultaneously praising it as a champion of the international rules-based order and climate action.